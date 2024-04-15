Young went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the A's.

Hitting leadoff against southpaw Alex Wood with CJ Abrams bumped down the two-hole, Young remained hot as he produced his third multi-hit game in his last four starts. While the Nationals have seen a lot of left-handed pitching lately, Young has also drawn into the lineup against righties and appears to be seizing the starting job in center field. Since his early April promotion, the 24-year-old is batting .250 (7-for-28) with two doubles, two RBI, five runs and five steals (on five attempts) in nine contests.