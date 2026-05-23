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Nationals' Jacob Young: Not starting Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Young isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Young will retreat to the dugout Saturday after going 3-for-10 with a two-run homer across his last three starts. Daylen Lile, Dylan Crews and James Wood will form the Nationals' outfield trio while Young sits.

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