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Nationals' Jacob Young: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Young isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Young will retreat to the dugout Saturday after going 3-for-10 with a two-run homer across his last three starts. Daylen Lile, Dylan Crews and James Wood will form the Nationals' outfield trio while Young sits.