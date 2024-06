Young went 3-for-3 with a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Mets.

The center fielder had missed the prior two games due to swelling in his throwing hand, but Young was the Nationals' most effective offensive weapon in his return, collecting half of the team's six hits on the night. The 24-year-old offers basically no power -- his last extra-base hit was a double on May 19 -- but through 49 games this season he's batting .282 with 17 steals, 25 runs and 16 RBI.