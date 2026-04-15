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Young is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Joey Wiemer will receive the start in center field for Washington, but Young could be a candidate to replace Wiemer once right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski is working in bulk relief for Pittsburgh after left-handed opener Mason Montgomery exits the contest. Before striking out twice as part of an 0-for-4 night in Tuesday's 5-4 win, Young had recorded at least one hit in each of his previous five starts, including three extra-base knocks (one home run, two doubles).

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