Nationals' Jacob Young: Regaining confidence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Angels.
Over four games since sliding past second base and being caught stealing Sunday against the Dodgers, Young has gone 5-for-14 at the plate and 3-for-3 on stolen base attempts. The center fielder has had a rough first half overall that includes being thrown out on half of his 16 steal attempts across 58 contests, but the 25-year-old center fielder still boasts a 94th percentile sprint speed and could make a big impact on the basepaths over the final months of the season if he doesn't lose confidence in his abilities.
