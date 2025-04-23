Young will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Young had been jockeying for playing time in center field with Dylan Crews about a week ago, but the Nationals have since opened up regular roles in the outfield for both players. Young and Crews will pick up their sixth consecutive starts in center and right field, respectively, on Wednesday, while Alex Call has moved into a fourth-outfielder role following his recent struggles at the plate.