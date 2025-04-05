Young isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Young has gotten off to a poor start this year, going 1-for-15 through his first six games. He'll get a chance to regroup Saturday while James Wood, Dylan Crews and Alex Call start across the outfield for Washington.
More News
-
Nationals' Jacob Young: First day off Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Jacob Young: Nabs Opening Day steal•
-
Nationals' Jacob Young: Hits not falling in this spring•
-
Nationals' Jacob Young: Back in action Sunday•
-
Nationals' Jacob Young: Absent from lineup again•
-
Nationals' Jacob Young: Sitting out with sore shoulder•