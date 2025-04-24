Young isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Young's 0-for-3 performance Wednesday put an end to his brief three-game hitting streak, and he'll now get a chance to catch his breath Thursday. Dylan Crews will shift to center field to cover for Young, opening right field for Alex Call.
