Young (wrist) resumed swinging a bat Tuesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Young has been limited to only one Grapefruit League game this spring due to a lingering right wrist contusion. The Nationals are still viewing the outfielder as day-to-day and are focused on getting Young's wrist back to 100 percent before Opening Day. It's unclear when he might be given the green light to return to games.