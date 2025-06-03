default-cbs-image
Young (shoulder) has been sent to Double-A Harrisburg to begin a rehab assignment, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Young has missed the last week-and-a-half with a left shoulder AC joint sprain but is ready to test things out in game action. He could be back with the Nationals in the next week or so.

