Young (shoulder) has been sent to Double-A Harrisburg to begin a rehab assignment, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Young has missed the last week-and-a-half with a left shoulder AC joint sprain but is ready to test things out in game action. He could be back with the Nationals in the next week or so.
