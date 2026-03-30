Nationals' Jacob Young: Taking seat Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest against the Phillies.
It looks to be a routine day off for Young, who had started in center field in each of the Nationals' first three games of the season. The red-hot Joey Wiemer will handle center field and bat ninth for the Nats on Monday.
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