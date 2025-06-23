Young went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a caught stealing in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

He's reclaimed the full-time job in center field, starting seven straight games while batting .286 (6-for-21), but Young is having major issues on the basepaths. He beat the throw but overslid second base and got tagged out by Mookie Betts on Sunday, and his last successful steal attempt came back on May 6 -- he's 0-for-5 over his 23 games, and on the season Young's gone a brutal 5-for-13. It's a huge blow to the fantasy value of a player that went 33-for-43 on SB attempts in 2024, but Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports that manager Dave Martinez still has confidence in Young's ability to contribute with his legs. "I want him to steal in that spot, down a run," the manager said after the game. "But I also want him to stay on the base. He had the base stolen easy. He just overslid." Young's defense should keep him in the lineup regardless, but given his lack of power and regular spot at the bottom of the order, he offers little to fantasy rosters if he isn't racking up steals.