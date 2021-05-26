Rodriguez (shoulder) has posted a 5.14 ERA and 2.00 WHIP across seven innings in his three appearances (two starts) for Triple-A Rochester this season.

Rodriguez didn't make any appearances for the Nationals in spring training while managing a stiff right shoulder, but he was healthy for the start of the minor-league season in May. The 27-year-old will likely be a mainstay in the Rochester rotation for most of the 2021 campaign.