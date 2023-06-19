Candelario (thumb) will start at third base and bat third in Monday's game against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Candelario suffered a bone bruise Saturday and sat out Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Marlins, but he'll be back in action as Washington opens its series with St. Louis. The 29-year-old is hitting .217 with a home run, six doubles, seven runs, five RBI and a stolen base through his first 14 games of June.
