Candelario went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two total RBI in Thursday's loss to Miami.
Candelario produced two of Washington's three runs in the contest, swatting a 443-foot solo homer to center field in the fourth inning and doubling home a run in the eighth. The third baseman has been on a tear at the plate of late, notching four straight multi-hit performances. Over that stretch, he's slashing .667/.688/1.200 with five extra-base hits, three RBI and four runs.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Notches three hits•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Back in action Friday•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Re-evaluated Friday•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Exits game with leg injury•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Returns to lineup•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Not in Sunday's lineup•