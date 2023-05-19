Candelario went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two total RBI in Thursday's loss to Miami.

Candelario produced two of Washington's three runs in the contest, swatting a 443-foot solo homer to center field in the fourth inning and doubling home a run in the eighth. The third baseman has been on a tear at the plate of late, notching four straight multi-hit performances. Over that stretch, he's slashing .667/.688/1.200 with five extra-base hits, three RBI and four runs.