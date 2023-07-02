Candelario went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Sunday's victory over the Phillies.

Candelario's 11th homer extended his hit streak to nine games -- he's gone 12-for-34 (.353) with three longballs in that span. It's been a solid bounce-back campaign for the 29-year-old Candelario. He's now slashing .264/.339/.475 with 39 RBI and 42 runs scored through 336 plate appearances.