Candelario is out of the lineup with a sore right knee Friday versus the Rangers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Candelario was hit in the knee with a pitch Thursday and he'll now be forced to miss at least one game. Ildemaro Vargas will take over at third base and bat fifth Friday against Texas.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Socks 12th homer•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Homers in win•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Pockets another steal•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Posts steal in win•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Drives in three runs•
-
Nationals' Jeimer Candelario: Pops ninth homer•