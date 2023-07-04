Candelario went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's loss to the Reds.

He was in the middle of all the Nationals' offense in a 3-2 loss, getting his team on the board in the fourth inning with a solo shot off Luke Weaver before drawing a walk and coming around to score in the sixth. Candelario has gone yard on back-to-back days, extending his hitting streak to 10 games -- a stretch in which he's batting .351 (13-for-37) with four of his 12 homers on the year.