Downs went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 24-year-old is now on his fourth organization, having been part of some very high-profile trades including the one that sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, but Downs' prospect status has taken a steep dive the last couple years after back-to-back campaigns at Triple-A in which he hit under .200 with a strikeout rate hovering around 30 percent. Claimed off waivers from the Red Sox this winter, he's in camp fighting for a utility role on a rebuilding Nationals club, and through the early part of spring training he's showcased some impressive defense and speed on the basepaths. 31-year-old Ildemaro Vargas is currently penciled in as the top middle infield backup behind CJ Abrams and Luis Garcia, but if Downs can show enough with his bat, he might be able to claim an Opening Day bench spot.