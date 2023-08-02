Downs is expected to be called up from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Friday's series opener against the Reds, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 25-year-old hasn't exactly put his best foot forward for Rochester this season with a .175/.301/.333 slash line in 36 games, but that won't prevent him from getting a look in the majors. Downs was up with the big club for a few weeks early in the season and saw action in just contest, but he'll likely see the field more this time around after the Nationals demoted Luis Garcia, who has operated as the club's primary second baseman all year.