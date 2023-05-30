Triple-A Rochester placed Downs on its 7-day injured list May 14 with an unspecified injury.
After Washington optioned him back to the minors May 3, Downs appeared in just seven games for Rochester before going down with an injury that has now sidelined him for two weeks. The infielder will likely need to get healthy and turn in a productive stretch at Rochester before he gets another call-up to the big leagues.
More News
-
Nationals' Jeter Downs: Heads back to Rochester•
-
Nationals' Jeter Downs: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jeter Downs: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jeter Downs: To come off bench Friday•
-
Nationals' Jeter Downs: Held out with hand contusion•
-
Nationals' Jeter Downs: Intriguing start to camp•