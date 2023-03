Downs (hand) is expected to come off the bench in the Nationals' Grapefruit League game Friday night against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Downs has been held out of exhibition action for much of this week after suffering a left hand contusion on a hit-by-pitch, but he can now continue his charge toward the final spot on the bench in Washington. X-rays turned up negative for any fractures.