Meneses went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

Meneses has been heating up after a sluggish start to the season, going 11-for-31 over his last seven games. However, the 30-year-old Menses has yet to hit for the power he demonstrated in his breakthrough rookie season, with just one home run and seven extra-base hits through his first 112 at-bats this year. He's now slashing .286/.316/.366 with 10 RBI and eight runs scored through 117 plate appearances.