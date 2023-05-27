Meneses went 3-for-5 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 12-10 win over the Royals.

The 31-year-old continues to tear it up in May. Over his last 20 games, Meneses is slashing .361/.398/.482 with 12 runs and 18 RBI, although he has only one homer during that stretch and just two on the season. Given his 81st percentile hard-hit rate and shockingly unlucky 4.4 percent HR/FB rate, it seems only a matter of time before Meneses starts sending more balls flying over the fence.