Weems' contract was selected by the Nationals on Tuesday.
Weems has thrown 19.2 career major-league innings and has struggled to a 6.86 ERA while walking 14.8 percent of opposing batters. He's been much better in 24 frames for Triple-A Rochester this season, posting a 3.38 ERA while striking out 32 batters and walking just five.
