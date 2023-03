Ferrer was optioned to Triple-A Rochester by the Nationals on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reports.

Ferrer had put together a strong spring and was said to be making a push for the Opening Day roster, but the Nats will give him a little more development time in the minors. The 23-year-old registered an encouraging 2.48 ERA and 78:11 K:BB in 65.1 innings last season between Low-A, High-A and Double-A ball.