The Nationals activated Ferrer (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Friday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Ferrer has been out all season with a strain of the teres major muscle in his left shoulder but came out of an eight-appearance rehab stint well enough to convince the Nationals he was ready. He will give the team a second left-hander in the bullpen, something they have not had all season until now.