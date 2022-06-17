Bell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 10-1 loss to the Phillies.

Bell prevented the Nationals from getting shut out with his fourth-inning homer. He snapped an 0-for-11 skid at the plate with his two-hit effort Thursday. The 29-year-old has maintained a steady .294/.370/.447 slash line with eight homers, 39 RBI, 33 runs scored and 10 doubles across 65 contests while routinely hitting in the middle of the order.

More News