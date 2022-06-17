Bell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 10-1 loss to the Phillies.
Bell prevented the Nationals from getting shut out with his fourth-inning homer. He snapped an 0-for-11 skid at the plate with his two-hit effort Thursday. The 29-year-old has maintained a steady .294/.370/.447 slash line with eight homers, 39 RBI, 33 runs scored and 10 doubles across 65 contests while routinely hitting in the middle of the order.
More News
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Logs two extra-base hits in win•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Ends power drought•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Drives in three Monday•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Carries slump into series finale•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Launches home run, scores thrice•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Swats third homer•