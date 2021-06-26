Bell (side) is starting Saturday's game against the Marlins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Bell had missed the last two games due to right side soreness, but he took swings Friday and was available off the bench if needed. He'll start at first base and bat fourth during Saturday's matchup in Miami.
