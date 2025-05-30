Bell went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Mariners.

The long ball wasn't exactly clutch, as it closed the books on a seven-run 10th inning for the Nationals that blew open a 2-2 tie, but it's another encouraging sign that Bell is coming out of his early-season swoon. The 32-year-old has gone yard in back-to-back games, racking up five hits in those contests, and over his last 14 games he sports a .277/.370/.489 slash line with three of his eight homers on the year.