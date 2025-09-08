Bell smacked a three-run home run in the ninth inning of Sunday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

Bell started Sunday's game on the bench, with Andres Chaparro starting at first base. Bell was brought out for the ninth with two runners on base, and he put the Nationals on top for good with a three-run shot to center field. It was Bell's first homer since Aug. 20 and his 17th home run of the season, which is two shy from his mark in 2024. Bell has a .767 OPS with six home runs and 12 RBI in 148 plate appearances since the All-Star break.