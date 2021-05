Bell went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI during Saturday's 7-2 win over the Marlins.

The 28-year-old was 1-for-22 over the previous six games, but he delivered twice with RISP to power the offense Saturday. Bell has a .140/.219/.298 slash line with two homers, two doubles, nine RBI and 12 runs through 16 games this season.