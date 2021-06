Bell (side) is slated to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Bell was scratched from Thursday's lineup due to right side soreness that kept him out Friday, but he underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage. He took swings ahead of Friday's matchup and was available off the bench if needed, and manager Dave Martinez said that the 28-year-old will be back in action Saturday.