Bell went 3-for-4 with a triple, a run and two RBI in a 6-3 loss to Atlanta on Saturday.

Bell singled in the second inning, tripled home a run and scored in the fourth and notched an RBI single in the sixth. The 29-year-old has been scorching over the last three games against Atlanta, batting 8-for-13 with two doubles, a triple and a home run to bring his season line to .311/.389/.506 with 13 home runs, 47 runs and 50 RBI.