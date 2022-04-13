Bell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 16-4 loss to Atlanta.

He went back-to-back with Juan Soto in the sixth inning against a fading Bryce Elder, but that barely made a dent in Atlanta's lead. Bell is off to a strong start to the season in large part because of Soto's presence in the batting order ahead of him, slashing .318/.423/.591 through six games with two homers and five RBI.

More News