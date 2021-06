Bell was scratched from Thursday's lineup with right side soreness and will get an MRI, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

Bell was both scratched and held out of batting practice due to the discomfort. It's unclear if the injury will cause him to be placed on the injured list, though the results of the MRI should provide clarity to the situation. If Bell remains sidelined, Ryan Zimmerman figures to get the majority of playing time at first base.