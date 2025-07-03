Bell went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Bell was productive throughout the contest, driving in runs in the first, third and eighth innings. Over his past 10 games, the 32-year-old has hit safely seven times while collecting four extra-base hits and 10 RBI. For the season, he's slashing just .204/.292/.365 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI and 26 runs scored across 288 plate appearances.