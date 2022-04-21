Bell was removed from Wednesday's game after three innings against the Diamondbacks with a potential injury, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Bell doubled in his lone plate appearance and was thrown out at home plate, and he may have suffered an injury attempting to avoid the tag. The team has yet to make an injury announcement, so it's unclear exactly what prompted the 29-year-old's removal from the contest.
