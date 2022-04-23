site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Josh Bell: Exits early Saturday
Bell was removed from Saturday's game against the Giants prior to the top of the third inning, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The reason for Bell's removal was not disclosed, but he was forced to leave a game early for the second time this week. Bell's status will be updated again when more information is released.
