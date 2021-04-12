Bell could be cleared through the league's COVID-19 protocols as soon as Monday but will likely need another day or two afterward to get ready to rejoin the lineup, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Bell, Kyle Schwarber and Josh Harrison could all be back in action early this week provided they received clearance by Monday. The Nats could certainly use three members of their expected starting lineup back after losing five straight games and getting shut out three times in the last four, but there's no guarantee the trio is able to shake off their rust quickly. Bell should slot in as Washington's primary cleanup hitter and first baseman once he makes his season debut.