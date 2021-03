Bell has gone 6-for-21 (.286) with three doubles and a home run over his first nine Grapefruit League appearances this spring.

The former Pirate has also flashed solid plate discipline with a 4:7 BB:K. Bell is coming off a disappointing 2020, but the Nats have the switch hitter set to hit in the heart of the order as their starting first baseman and are hoping he'll be able to rediscover the form that led him to 37 homers, 116 RBI and a .936 OPS in 2019.