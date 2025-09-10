Bell went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's win over Miami.

Bell set the tone early with a three-run blast in the first inning. He later tacked on an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Bell has gone deep four times in the last three games, bringing him to 20 on the year and surpassing last year's total of 19. The veteran first baseman is now slashing .232/.324/.409 after entering the All-Star break with a .678 OPS.