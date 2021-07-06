Bell went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-5 win over the Padres.

Bell had arguably the biggest hit of the night for the Nationals with a solo homer in the seventh to give them a 6-5 lead. The long ball was his 12th of the year and his two other base hits raised his slash line to .247/.313/.482 with 39 RBI and 37 runs scored. The 28-year-old has shown much improvement at the plate since the start of June, slashing .313/.387/.566 and hasn't struck out once over his last eight games.