Bell went 3-for-6 with three homers, three walks, five RBI and four runs scored across both halves of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

The Nationals lost both games, but Bell certainly did all he could to prevent that. He homered off Ranger Suarez in Game 1 and took Bailey Falter deep twice in Game 2. Bell has traditionally fared far better against righties than lefties, so to see him take southpaws deep three times in one day was quite impressive. He's now homered four times in the first three games of this five-game series.