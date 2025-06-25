Bell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

The switch-hitting Bell has received most of his days off against left-handed pitching of late, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday against a right-hander (Nick Pivetta) as the Nationals open up a spot on the lineup for Alex Call. Bell had started in each of the Nationals' last four games, going 5-for-16 with a home run to bring his OPS up to .624 for the season.