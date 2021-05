Bell went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk, two runs and three RBI in a 17-2 win over Arizona on Friday.

Bell knocked in two runs with a double in the first inning and collected another RBI on a fielder's choice groundout in the seventh. He entered the contest with just two hits over his past 17 at-bats, so he'll look to build some momentum off Friday's big effort. Bell is still slashing a paltry .154/.220/.341 on the campaign.