Bell went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs and an RBI in a 14-4 win against the Giants on Friday.

Bell and the rest of the Nationals teed off on the Giants as he got on in the third, sixth, eighth and ninth innings and was responsible for four of 22 hits. The impressive outing raised the 29-year-old's line to .357/.458/.514 as Bell is top 10 in both average and OBP, though that has come at the cost of power as his ISO of .157 is well below a career mark of .205.