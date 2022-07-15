Bell went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.
He took Kyle Wright deep in the bottom of the first inning for his 13th long ball of the season, but the Nationals were already in a 2-0 hole. Bell snapped a brief nine-game homer drought in which he's hit only .135 (5-for-37) with zero RBI, but on the year he still sports a .300/.380/.488 slash line, with the batting average and OBP both tracking to be career bests.
