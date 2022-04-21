Bell (knee) underwent an MRI on Thursday that came back clean, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Bell felt his knee tighten up while playing first base in Wednesday's loss to Arizona, and he's testing his injury ahead of Thursday's series finale. Even if he's held out Thursday, he should be considered day-to-day following his encouraging MRI results.
More News
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: MRI scheduled for knee issue•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Early exit Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Revenge game against former club•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Connects on second homer•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Slugs first homer of year•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Reaches $10 million deal with Nats•