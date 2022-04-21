Bell was removed from Wednesday's loss to Arizona after his left knee tightened up and will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Bell was pulled from Wednesday's contest after three innings with no obvious injury, but he apparently felt his knee tighten up while playing first base. The 29-year-old seems likely to be out of the lineup Thursday following the MRI, and he should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Maikel Franco took over at first base and could see more time there should Bell be forced to miss any time.